Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.64% of Ranger Energy Services worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNGR opened at $9.95 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $178.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.34). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ranger Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

