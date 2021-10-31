FORA Capital LLC Acquires 832 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after buying an additional 1,190,846 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,878,000 after buying an additional 737,057 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,795,000 after buying an additional 483,395 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,197,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,399,000 after buying an additional 206,414 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $178.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.13 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.80 and its 200 day moving average is $167.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $12,345,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,819 shares of company stock worth $42,761,998. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

