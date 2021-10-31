FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,329,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,082 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,645,000 after purchasing an additional 150,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,319,000 after purchasing an additional 149,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

ALNY stock opened at $159.56 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

