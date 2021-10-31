FORA Capital LLC Buys 1,974 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.91 and its 200 day moving average is $166.71. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

