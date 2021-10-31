FORA Capital LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1,567.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 4.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average is $76.47. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.