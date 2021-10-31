FORA Capital LLC Purchases 2,854 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 35.9% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 7,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 201.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 120,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 31.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 464,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110,973 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $121.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.94 and a 12 month high of $122.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.25 and its 200 day moving average is $100.06.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PWR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.64.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

