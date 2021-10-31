FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,407,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 129,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 37,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 19,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

