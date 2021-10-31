Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOVSY remained flat at $$96.64 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.33. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $137.63.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS engages in the manufacture, assembly and sale of motor vehicles and primary commercial vehicles. Its products include Ford transit, transit custom, tourneo custom, transit connect, cargo, and cars. The firm also imports and sells passenger cars and manufactures and imports and sells spare parts of those vehicles.

