Formation Fi Hits Market Capitalization of $13.60 Million (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Formation Fi has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Formation Fi has a market cap of $13.60 million and $1.45 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00068258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00073984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00100004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,281.67 or 0.99439859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.84 or 0.07035629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00024123 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

