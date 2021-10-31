Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.88 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

