Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.740-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.09.

NYSE FTV traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $75.71. 3,579,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,383. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.21. Fortive has a 52-week low of $60.88 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.85%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

