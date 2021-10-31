Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ (FTAI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTAI. Barclays began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. 1,910,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,061. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

