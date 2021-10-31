Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Short Interest Down 57.4% in October

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:FMIV opened at $9.77 on Friday. Forum Merger IV has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,320,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,802,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,662,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,878,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

