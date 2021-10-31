Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the September 30th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $273,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEIM. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 25.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

FEIM stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $92.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.69 and a beta of 0.54. Frequency Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

