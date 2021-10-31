Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Up 157.8% in October

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 157.8% from the September 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently commented on FSNUY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

