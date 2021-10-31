frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Announces Earnings Results

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 458.65%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. frontdoor updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Get frontdoor alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in frontdoor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,524 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of frontdoor worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTDR. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.