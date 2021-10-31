Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Funko in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.40. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.77 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%.

In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 43,948 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $881,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 181,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $3,254,402.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,508 shares of company stock valued at $9,640,969 over the last 90 days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth $10,407,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter worth $11,044,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after buying an additional 434,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth $5,768,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

