Furucombo Market Capitalization Achieves $2.56 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 82.6% against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00069210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00069892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00097433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,675.51 or 0.99903036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.08 or 0.06934562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00024326 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

