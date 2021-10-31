FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Issued By Truist Securiti

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CCK. Truist Securities started coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $103.99 on Friday. Crown has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.99.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In related news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Crown in the second quarter worth approximately $161,630,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Crown in the second quarter worth approximately $153,984,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Crown by 1,549.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,123,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,933 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Crown by 42.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,271,000 after purchasing an additional 663,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Crown by 685.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 692,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,820,000 after purchasing an additional 604,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

