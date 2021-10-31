FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.14. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WASH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of WASH opened at $54.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $56.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $540,000. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WASH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 52.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 45.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 39.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

