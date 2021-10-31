FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Increased by Analyst

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $108.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $98.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $26.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $26.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $28.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $30.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $30.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $116.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $130.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,122.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,960.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,819.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,588.15. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,601.57 and a 1 year high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

