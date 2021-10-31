FY2021 EPS Estimates for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRVN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of DRVN opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 154.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Driven Brands by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Driven Brands by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $26,001,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

