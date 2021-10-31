FY2021 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

NYSE:EW opened at $119.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $1,263,788.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,142.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.