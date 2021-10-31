FY2021 EPS Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $8.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $341.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $188.44 and a fifty-two week high of $344.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

