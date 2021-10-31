FY2021 EPS Estimates for PJT Partners Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for PJT Partners in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.90. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.82. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $89.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 318,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,164,000 after acquiring an additional 36,352 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 696.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,748 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

