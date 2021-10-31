FY2022 EPS Estimates for Park National Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Park National in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.70. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

PRK stock opened at $128.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Park National has a 1 year low of $89.56 and a 1 year high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Park National by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Park National by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Park National by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Park National by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.44%.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.