FYDcoin Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 255.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $48,041.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000871 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 592,358,762 coins and its circulating supply is 562,548,247 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.