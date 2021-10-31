GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 29.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,609 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $46,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,780,000 after acquiring an additional 500,526 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $129,799,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 250,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in GameStop by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.16 and a beta of -1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

