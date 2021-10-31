GB Group (LON:GBG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $891.08

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 891.08 ($11.64) and traded as high as GBX 906.50 ($11.84). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 886.50 ($11.58), with a volume of 148,617 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 865 ($11.30) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get GB Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 891.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 882.41. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 65.67.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.