GCN Coin (GCN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. GCN Coin has a market cap of $111,214.70 and approximately $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00314132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

