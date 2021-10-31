Geeq Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00002431 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $15.38 million and approximately $174,113.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00048113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00238008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00096340 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Geeq Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

