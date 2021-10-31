Gems Trading Up 4.9% This Week (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Gems coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gems has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Gems has a total market capitalization of $428,745.16 and approximately $25,760.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00048642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00225357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00096594 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gems Profile

GEM is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.