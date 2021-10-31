Genesis Vision Trading Down 44.7% This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00003242 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 44.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00048627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00231392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00096565 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 175.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.