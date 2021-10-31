Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 47,185 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Primo Water worth $23,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,757,000 after acquiring an additional 149,269 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 48.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after buying an additional 2,378,978 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 9.7% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,372,000 after buying an additional 585,566 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,482,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after buying an additional 117,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Primo Water by 12.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,366,000 after buying an additional 474,796 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of PRMW opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.50 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $659,460.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,411,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.