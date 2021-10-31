Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,132,462 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594,513 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gevo were worth $22,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a current ratio of 15.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 3.18. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. Research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

GEVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

