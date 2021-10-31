Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 721,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $23,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Stride by 47.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE:LRN opened at $35.50 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

