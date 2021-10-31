Geode Capital Management LLC Has $23.46 Million Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Kaman worth $23,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kaman by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,329,000 after buying an additional 53,077 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kaman by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 27.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 832,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,687,000 after purchasing an additional 180,249 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $996.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.33. Kaman Co. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.03 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

