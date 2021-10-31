Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 211 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of Hibbett Sports worth $24,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 13.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 30.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 8.6% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 228,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $77.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.39. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIBB has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.