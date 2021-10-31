Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Update

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the September 30th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,986 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 498.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 459,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 382,892 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,647,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,822,000 after purchasing an additional 791,238 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGB. Morgan Stanley lowered Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gerdau has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of GGB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.73. 8,296,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,519,907. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. Gerdau has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

