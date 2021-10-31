Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.900-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $26 billion-$26.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.12 billion.Gilead Sciences also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.90-8.10 EPS.

GILD stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.88. 14,179,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,911,194. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.53. The stock has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 58.46%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.36.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gilead Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Gilead Sciences worth $756,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

