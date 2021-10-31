Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GJNSY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GJNSY remained flat at $$25.80 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 555. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

