GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,550.50 ($20.26).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,508.60 ($19.71) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,439.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,400.51. The company has a market capitalization of £75.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

