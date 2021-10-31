Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 20,922 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.31% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $13,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $4,883,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 526,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,747 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 429,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 177,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on HPP. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

