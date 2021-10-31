Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,529 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.51% of Simmons First National worth $16,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SFNC opened at $29.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

