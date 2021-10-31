Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,532 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,929 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 1.07% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $17,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,076,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 50,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

