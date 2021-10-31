Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 292 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $15,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 11,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

LCI Industries stock opened at $139.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $156.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.60.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.