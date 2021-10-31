Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 568 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $16,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,962,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $336,353,000 after purchasing an additional 38,056 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 251.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,441,000 after purchasing an additional 82,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUVA opened at $53.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,669.33, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

