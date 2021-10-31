Global Industrial (GIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Global Industrial to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.00 million. On average, analysts expect Global Industrial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Industrial stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.13. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Global Industrial news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,950.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,127,000. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

GIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

