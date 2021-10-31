Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 194,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $33.40 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 110,148.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after acquiring an additional 870,176 shares in the last quarter.

