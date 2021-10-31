Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the September 30th total of 378,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 88.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 617.6% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period.

Shares of BOTZ stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.21.

